Brat Pitt's speech at the SAG Awards mocks his `` Tinder profile '', the love of Quentin Tarantino's feet

LOS ANGELES – Brad Pitt won “The Actor” for his role in “Once upon a Time … in Hollywood” at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards and used his speech to make fun of himself.

“I have to add it to my Tinder profile,” he joked, holding the statuette.

While thanking his teammates “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, Pitt mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and “Margot Robbie’s feet”.

“Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from his shoes than TSA,” he said.

The 56-year-old star took a moment to be serious and thank her fellow actors for their influence on her work.

“You have all raised my level of play. I certainly hope I did the same for you,” he said.

RELATED: List of SAG 2020 Prize Winners

Then he turned to joke about the role that won him the victory.

“Let’s be honest, it was a tough game. A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife,” joked Pitt. “It was a big stretch.”

The audience laughed and cheered, including – when the cameras captured – Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston and Pitt were married in 2000, and their 2005 divorce was surrounded by media speculation that Pitt had been unfaithful to co-star “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Angelina Jolie. He then married – and then divorced – Jolie.

He ended his speech by encouraging fellow actor actors to continue telling stories.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.