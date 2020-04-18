Braun Strowman Faces Bray Wyatt with Money at the Bank

We are less than a month away from Money on a pay-per-bank display and SmackDown will find ways to prepare the foundation for tonight’s upcoming show.

First, Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt held a confrontation last week after “The Monster Among Men” treated Shinsuke Nakamura. Wyatt wants the Universal Championship back, but Braun doesn’t buy what Bray sells. Will the feud for the top title at Smackdown continue tonight and what will Wyatt do to get under Strowman’s skin?

The Tag Smackdown Team Championship is maintained in a unique way at WrestleMania 36. John Morrison successfully defended the title alone when Miz was sick. Tonight, The Miz must do it themselves against Big E and Jey Uso in a three threat match for the title tag. Can Miz pull his own weight or he loses without his partner?

Mandy Rose took revenge on his former best friend Sonya Deville at WrestleMania when Dolph Ziggler cost the match against Otis. Deville wants to make amends with Mandy, but can Fire and Desire put aside their differences?

Bayley, the Smackdown Women’s Champion, has been playing for months now and with Sasha Banks by her side she might be stronger than before. However, the rift between the two friends is increasing especially after last week.

Tamina challenged Bayley for the championship, but Bayley put Sasha Banks in a match against her. If Tamina can defeat Banks, then she will shoot Bayley.

This is all that happened on the April 17 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Braun Strowman was a guest and he asked about Bray Wyatt’s challenges to him. It was announced that he would face Bray Wyatt at the Bank in Pay-per-view for the Universal Championship.

Braun said that his past was something he was trying to forget. He said that Wyatt did not create it and he did not deserve to apologize. He made his own way, and he knew what Bray Wyatt thought.

Braun pays attention to the prize in the corner and thanks Alexa Bliss for that. Alexa said she didn’t give him a present. Braun opened it and was surprised to see his old Black Sheep mask from when he was in the Wyatt family.

Wyatt’s unpleasant laugh was heard through the Performance Center while Brayn looked around in surprise. The photo of Braun still in the Wyatt family was shown before Smackdown became an advertisement.

Tamina vs Sasha Banks

Bayley commented

Tamina pin Sasha after Super Kick

The end result was made when Lacey Evans came out to prevent Bayley from collaborating with Tamina. This allows Tamina to gather herself and get the best from Sasha.

Jey Uso Promo