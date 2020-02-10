Brave Blossoms’ head coach, Jamie Joseph, is in the middle of the conflict between JRFU and World Rugby

An escalating conflict between World Rugby and the Japan Rugby Football Union was the reason for the recent comments from Brave Blossoms coach Jamie Joseph at the time of a new home league, Kyodo News said from a relevant source.

In his first press conference since joining for another four years, Joseph surprised many on January 29 by saying he favored a national league that ran from January to May.

He also estimated the Sunwolves’ death and said that university rugby was not an ideal preparation for friendly matches.

The source said the reason for the comments was that Joseph’s decision to go ahead with a season from August / September to January had blinded Joseph’s decision, which would not only limit the amount of time Joseph spent with the national team players , but would cause overlaps if necessary, both club and country.

In the short term, this would contradict a new tournament proposed by World Rugby that Joseph and his staff recently supported at a meeting in London.

In the long run, Saturday’s reports that South Africa will join the Six Nations from 2024 may prove to be true, as this could open the door for Japan to a revised rugby championship that runs from August through September ,

Regarding World Rugby, following the collapse of last year’s Nations Cup where Japan could have competed against Tier 1 nations in a 12-team competition, the sports federation hopes to host a global tournament for the top emerging economies by 2021 ,

“Improving the chances, meaning and competitiveness of our unions outside the Six Nations and the rugby championship is critical to the future growth, prosperity and sustainability of the global game,” said World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont , in a recent press release.

High performance and coaching staff from Tier 2 nations including Canada, Fiji, Georgia, Japan, Namibia, Romania, Russia, Samoa, Spain, Tonga, Uruguay and the United States, as well as representatives from all six World Rugby regions, SANZAAR and Die six nations met in London to discuss how to close the development-elite gap.

“The most important result of the meeting was the fundamental focus on the research of a competitive model that makes the international calendar for emerging countries more contextual and structured and offers a performance-oriented process for linking the path from regional tournaments to high performance. Global competition at the highest level,” says a World Rugby press release.

The new tournament is believed to be regional and will run from August to October. The JRFU, the source said, has asked the Asia-Pacific teams to play their games from March to May.

This is said to have annoyed Joseph, who made it clear that player welfare and national team success should be the main priority of the JRFU and that the Brave Blossoms should be together from June to November to ensure that they are fully tested in July and November are prepared and what competitions they play in summer.

As Joseph stressed, there are times when there is a direct conflict between a player’s commitment to his club and his country when the JRFU continues its plan to play rugby in the traditional season from August / September to January.

This year the Top League runs from January to May after the 2019-2020 season has been postponed for five months for the Rugby World Cup.

The national team will then meet at the end of May to prepare for a test against Wales on June 27, which is outside the official test window. Joseph will then have his players through November. During this time, they will also play against England (twice), Scotland and Ireland in tests organized by World Rugby and against the All Blacks in late October (arranged outside the test window and arranged by the JRFU) and New Zealand rugby).

“Having the internationals together for this time and then releasing them in December is perfect in terms of player welfare,” said the source.

The JRFU is currently in the process of formulating a new league that will start in 2021 after the Top League was expanded from December 2020 to March 2021 to determine which teams will participate in the new competition.

However, confusion remains common among corporate team coaches (not to mention Joseph), and players are still unsure of what the future holds in the short and long term.