Brave Blossoms star Kenki Fukuoka has his sights set on the Tokyo Olympics

TOYOTA, AICHI PREF. – Rugby World Cup star Kenki Fukuoka said Saturday he was relieved to give his last 15 game of the season a try as he shifted his focus to the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

“I’m happy and relieved,” said Fukuoka after his Panasonic Wild Knights defeated Toyota Verblitz 40: 20 at the Toyota Stadium.

Each of his touches for the visitors caused a sensation in the crowd of 37,050 spectators – the largest that has ever seen a game in the Japanese Top League. He ended the drama by assisting one attempt and scoring another goal late in the second half.

Fukuoka, who participated in seven competitions at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will be at a three-day camp in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, where he will participate as a member of the training team to form the Olympic team.

“My goal is to get the ultimate results that I can,” said Fukuoka.

The 27-year-old scored four goals for the Brave Blossoms at the Rugby World Cup, helping Japan to reach the round of 16 for the first time. Jamie Joseph’s team won all four pool games before losing to future champions South Africa in the quarter-finals.

Kotaro Matsushima, whose five attempts led Japan at the World Cup, said Fukuoka had also encouraged him to try the Olympic team.

“Kenki keeps asking me to come along,” said Matsushima, who plays for Suntory Sungoliath but has been reportedly followed by French club Clermont for next season. “At the moment I have got into conflict over my priorities. I want to keep my thinking flexible.”

Japan finished fourth in Rio and lost in the bronze medal game to South Africa.

