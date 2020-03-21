Bravo host Andy Cohen, “Bachelor” Contestant Colton Underwood Coronavirus Contract

Bravo host Andy Cohen and The Bachelor contestant Colton Underwood separately revealed that they have coronavirus on Friday, urging the public to stay home and self-quarantine.

Andy Cohen, who hosts the popular Bravo Watch What Happens Live talk, said via Instagram that he tested for coronavirus positivity after a few days spent in isolation for not feeling well.

In his post, Cohen said he will not do his show from home to try to focus on his health. But in a follow-up tweet, the host seemed to change her mind, saying her program will return Sunday with an episode hosted from her home.

He also urged his social media followers to stay home and take care of his health.

#WWHL BACK on Sunday with special episodes of @ Home! @NeNeLeakes, @ramonasinger and @MrJerryOC will join me in the video chat! I have a Q for them, NOW!

– Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 20, 2020

Bachelor contestant Colton Underwood, 28, said his symptoms began a few days ago and that he received the results of his coronavirus test on Friday. He also asked people to self-medicate and stay at home.

“For anyone who has any doubts about quarantining … please do yourself and your loved ones a whack and we will all bump and go stronger on the other side,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Cohen and Underwood join a growing list of celebrities who have announced they have COVID-19: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Olga Kurylenko and Game of Thronesactor Kristofer Hivju.

