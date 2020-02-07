Brawl leads to stabbing in Fresno County CBD store, 2 men hospitalized

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KFSN) – A fight inside a CBD store in Fresno County ended with a man being stabbed and the other injured.

The fight and stab wounds took place at the Yosemite Hemp Company near Friant and North Fork roads.

The 42-year-old victim was flown to the hospital and the 27-year-old suspect was transported by ambulance.

MPs say the two men had some sort of alteration at a CBD store.

It quickly escalated when the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife.

All of this fell just before 6 a.m. on Thursday evening.

Authorities say that no customers were inside the store when the 42-year-old employee worked his shift.

They say the 27-year-old man, who is a “store assistant,” was also inside.

According to officials, this person stabbed the employee in the armpit with a kitchen knife.

There was another man involved – the victim’s brother – and investigators say he witnessed the attack.

The authorities tell us that he also intervened in the middle of the fight to prevent the two men from attacking.

At this point, the two men should be fine.

