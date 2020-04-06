Bray Wyatt beats John Cena in ‘Firefly Funhouse match dubbed ‘craziest match in WWE history’

John Cena stated he wasn’t going to contend at WrestleMania this 12 months. That was until eventually The Fiend challenged him on SmackDown.

In front of 80,000 persons at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, they would have experienced a match. But what we received in its place, as Covid-19 rages on, was a cinematic masterpiece akin to the magic Undertaker and AJ Styles made the night time in advance of.

John Cena experienced never ever done anything at all like this in his occupation ahead of

The match commenced with Wyatt inviting Cena to appear to his ‘world’ and phase inside of the Firefly Funhouse.

The moment inside, Cena was getting on a journey through his career and supposed failings. Like his debut towards Kurt Angle, for instance, wherever he shown Ruthless Aggression.

Then it moved on to Cena discovering his rap gimmick as the Dr of Thuganomics. Together the way, Wyatt stored speaking about Cena becoming pretentious and a negative individual, contrary to the graphic he tasks.

Ruthless Agression Cena fulfilled Bray Wyatt

Then Wyatt mentioned how he desired to ‘right the wrong’ of his reduction to Cena at WrestleMania 30.

He appeared as his previous cult primary Bray Wyatt character during this segment and talked about how Cena experienced ruined his momentum by beating him at that place for the reason that ‘the persons needed me’.

He also spoke about Cena’s heel teases down the decades but hardly ever getting the courage to go although with it, working with Hulk Hogan’s NWO debut as an instance, with Cena taking part in Hogan.

John Cena undertaking his ideal Hollywood Hulk Hogan

Ultimately, The Fiend appeared and took out the contemporary working day John Cena. But, as he was doing it, he replayed Cena’s promo from SmackDown and in a lovely twist, it turns out that Cena was speaking about himself, in the words of Wyatt.

The phase had break up thoughts online, but it manufactured an impression for confident!

No crowds-watcha gonna do? Be artistic past belief. That’s what @Wwe does. Crazy, insane and I liked it. #FireflyFunhouse

— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 6, 2020

Vince McMahon with the ‘This is such superior shit’ line throughout the #FireflyFunhouse match 😂

This entire issue is magic.

— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 6, 2020

I really don’t recall WWE Ever staying this creative. We’re 50 % way by way of the #FireflyFunhouse ‘match’ & it is totally riveting. This is daring, exclusive & totally surprising. I require some time to function this out but I think it is Unbelievable. Just wow pic.twitter.com/FRuN5MKhqs

— Gorilla Situation (@WWEGP) April 6, 2020

Right before WrestleMania, Cena slash a promo on Wyatt where he claimed his foe was ‘entitled’ and WWE deleted that from their social channels.

The John Cena and Bray Wyatt match/film was contrary to just about anything WWE has carried out right before

“Bray’s likely to get his ass handed to him.

“I’m in no mood to enjoy all around and I’m actually form of fed up with cases of people today who consider they are entitled to get chance just after probability right after opportunity to be successful.

“I’m unwell of listening to a specified group of WWE superstars wander close to and say, ‘I deserve this’ or ‘I deserve that’. Maybe Bray’s the initial identify on that checklist, I really don’t know.”