Bray Wyatt difficulties John Cena to ‘Bar Combat Deathmatch’ in a Hooters if WrestleMania 36 is delayed due to coronavirus

Bray Wyatt has challenged John Cena to a ‘Bar Combat Deathmatch’ in a Hooters restaurant if WrestleMania 36 is delayed because of to the coronaviruis pandemic.

The lethal condition could postpone the Clearly show of Displays, which is because of to take location in Tampa, Florida on April 5.

WWE

John Cena (remaining) is established to get on Bray ‘The Fiend’ Wyatt at WrestleMania 36

There have been studies that Tampa authorities ‘will most likely pull the plug’ on WrestleMania 36 future week if WWE fail to make a determination.

The information seems to have achieved Wyatt, whose ‘Fiend’ persona is set to choose on Cena in a big WrestleMania showdown subsequent thirty day period.

He tweeted: “If WrestleMania gets delayed The FIEND hereby issues @JohnCena to a Bar Combat Deathmatch. This will consider put at @Hooters. Not kidding.”

Wyatt despatched the obstacle out on Saturday evening and Cena is nonetheless to reply.

@WWEBrayWyatt

Cena conquer Wyatt at WrestleMania 32, which the latter claims assisted start ‘The Fiend’, who has crushed Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan due to the fact debuting very last calendar year.

Coronavirus COVID-19 has infected 162,000 people today worldwide, with the death toll at more than 6,000.

WWE followers from all in excess of the entire world make the vacation to the US for the annual WrestleMania shell out-for every-perspective, which will be held at the 65,000-ability Raymond James Stadium.

It could enhance the threat of more coronavirus instances with US President Donald Trump introducing a vacation ban from sure international locations, together with the British isles and Eire.