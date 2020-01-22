Brazil accuses ex-Vale CEO of killing catastrophe | world

Vale SA former CEO Fabio Schvartsman looks back on a meeting of the special committee on the mining disaster in Brumadinho in the Brazilian Federal Senate on March 28, 2019. – Reuters pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, October 11 / PRNewswire / – The Brazilian prosecutor yesterday charged Fabio Schvartsman, former chief of mining giant Vale SA, and 15 others with a dam disaster that killed more than 250 people last year from Reuters.

In addition to the murder charges, Vale and TÜV SUD, the German company responsible for inspecting the dam, were charged with environmental crimes. Of the 16 defendants, 11 had worked for Vale and five for TÜV SUD, prosecutors said.

The lawsuit, almost a year after the collapse of a dam in the state of Minas Gerais, is an important step forward in the attempt by the Brazilian authorities to bring people to justice for the disaster.

In a televised press conference, prosecutors Vale and TÜV SUD accused them of systematically and deliberately hiding information about security issues at the dams in the years before the collapse.

“With the support of TÜV SUD, Vale has a great deal of technical information about … various dams that are owned and managed by Vale and which, I repeat, have been recognized internally as dams with an unacceptable risk profile,” said William Garcia Pinto Coelho, a prosecutor in the case.

In separate comments, Vale, TÜV SUD and a Schvartsman representative said it was premature to assign a mistake for the break as other prosecutors are still dealing with the matter.

The federal police and public prosecutor are investigating the collapse of the dam and could raise additional charges at federal level. Investigators in Germany, where TÜV SUD is based, are also investigating the matter.

“Vale immediately expresses that it is confused by the allegations of willful misconduct. It is important to point out that other bodies are also dealing with the case, ”the company said in a statement.

TÜV SUD said it was “still deeply saddened by the tragic collapse of the dam in Brumadinho” and added that the causes of the accident have not yet been fully clarified.

A representative from Schvartsman pointed out that a report by the federal police on this topic would not be due until June.

The collapse of the Vale Dam on January 25, 2019 in the city of Brumadinho was one of the deadliest mining accidents in the world, and in a single day, Vale’s market value declined by $ 19 billion (RM 77.1 billion).

Vale shares fell 2.5 percent late in the afternoon in Sao Paulo. – Reuters