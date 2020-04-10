Brazil builds its own fans after China fails to deliver deliveries

Brazilian Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said in a press conference on Wednesday that China sends few of the fans it had been ordered by Brazil to victims of Wuhan’s coronavirus, so they are now applying offers from Brazilian companies to build the machines.

“Virtually all of our equipment purchases in China are not confirmed,” Mandetta said, referring in dismay to an order of 15,000 Chinese fans.

Mandetta said a local computer maker called Magnamed has been contracted to build 6,000 fans over the next 90 days. Various industrial concerns, including the paper companies and car maker Fiat Chrysler, have also been offered to fan.

Brazil, which now has about 16,000 cases of coronavirus and 800 deaths, is deficient in vital supplies, including masks and fans. A private company called Nutriex was able to buy six million protective masks from suppliers in China and bring them to Brasilia with a cargo plane on Wednesday. The company said some of the masks will be donated to medical charities.

Brazil’s slums and tribal communities are very crowded. Multiple coronavirus deaths have been reported in the most crowded areas. Mandetta said field hospitals would be built to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the country’s 850,000 indigenous population, which favors a village lifestyle that hinders social distancing techniques.

The pandemic has become a major source of diplomatic tension between Brazil and its largest trading partner in China, with the United States rejected by Mandetta’s allegations this week that some of the supplies that Brazil ordered from the China was bought by the United States when they passed. through Miami en route to South America. The United States ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman dismissed these reports as “false.”

Another Brazilian official, Education Minister Abraham Weintraub, angered China on Sunday by accusing Twitter of using the Wuhan virus pandemic to “dominate the world.”

He asked, “Geopolitically, who will come out the strongest in this global crisis? Who in Brazil allies with this foolproof plan of world domination?”

The Chinese embassy called Weintraub’s allegations absurd and dismissive, and accused him of using a “racist character” in a cartoon to make fun of China, in particular writing the name “Brazil” as “BLazil”. to make fun of Chinese accents.

Weintraub later deleted the tweet, but did a later radio interview denying racist motives, accused the Chinese of providing coronavirus supplies, and apologized for their statements only if China sent certain supplies to Brazil. doctors.

“Have 1,000 fans delivered to my hospitals and I will go down to the embassy and say, ‘I’m an idiot,'” he said on Monday.