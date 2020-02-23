[brazil-carnival-queens:-reigning-over-wild-functions-is-hard-work]

Brazilian drag queen Fernando Magrin, acknowledged as Mama Darling, poses for a photograph at his home in downtown Sao Paulo February 14, 2020. — AFP pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 23 — Brazil’s carnival celebrations are amongst the wildest get-togethers in the globe, but someone has to reign more than them — and staying “queen” can be a year-spherical occupation.

AFP interviewed two “carnival queens” who devote a sizeable section of their lives year-round to the personas they deliver to lifestyle every single February: The super-buff, silicone-pumped queen of the Portela samba college, and a business enterprise govt turned drag queen who has fused his really like of carnival with his career as an airline revenue manager.

Hard function remaining queen

With a glowing smile, rippling muscle tissue and a overall body glowing with sweat, Bianca Monteiro dances the samba so quick it is challenging to preserve keep track of of her feet.

Monteiro, 31, is the “queen of the drum section” at the Portela samba faculty, the winningest group in the history of Rio de Janeiro’s once-a-year carnival levels of competition.

On Sunday evening she will don a costume as sumptuous as it is revealing and dance her way by way of Rio’s “Sambodrome” at the head of Portela’s 300-strong percussion section, stunning tens of thousands of spectators and a Television viewers of thousands and thousands.

But becoming dazzling is no straightforward occupation.

Monteiro spends hrs each working day functioning out and rehearsing, backed by a staff — a dance instructor, a make-up artist, a dentist — that aids get her all set not only for carnival but for myriad public appearances.

“As queen, I have to watch what I consume, whilst I do indulge sometimes,” she claims, before devouring a hamburger in the middle of a image session.

With her sculpted, athletic body, Monteiro looks far more like an Olympic athlete than a model.

Her curves have gotten some further support from her plastic surgeon.

“I just place a different 300 millilitres of silicone in my breasts last 12 months — I’m up to 485 millilitres in each breast,” she suggests with a grin.

Samba colleges usually pick famous actresses or versions for the element, but Monteiro is a neighborhood regional who worked her way up by the ranks of Portela dancers to become queen in 2017.

“My father made use of to bring me to Portela rehearsals when I was a toddler,” she claims.

“I grew up seeing actresses turn out to be samba university queens, so I under no circumstances imagined a neighbourhood female could do it, as well.”

Mild-mannered exec, in drag

By day, Fernando Magrin is a moderate-mannered enterprise government at American Airlines’ offices in Sao Paulo, with black-rimmed eyeglasses and white-collar shirt.

By evening, he is carnival queen Mama, a flamboyant character in false eyelashes, pink wig and a frothy tulle costume who qualified prospects the frenetic festivities of a roving avenue bash recognized as “MinhoQueens.”

The social gathering — 1 of countless numbers of “blocos,” or street functions, around Brazil this time of 12 months — drew 200,000 revelers previous year through Sao Paulo’s carnival.

Magrin, 55, invented Mama for MinhoQueens in 2016. The character was so well-known she was before long being celebrated as an LGBTQ+ icon.

That led to folks understanding about her at Magrin’s day career. That could have been a problem in some international locations. But in Brazil, it led to him turning into a brand ambassador and the head of American Airlines Brazil’s freshly introduced diversity committee.

“I’ve been invited to speak at all forms of events in the name of American Airlines,” he suggests.

In spite of the avowed homophobia of significantly-ideal President Jair Bolsonaro, who arrived in energy last year, companies in Brazil are eager to exhibit their tolerance, claims Magrin.

“Something is changing” in the corporate globe, he says.

“It may well be for PR good reasons, but the final result is nonetheless favourable. People today are beginning to accept and regard us.” — AFP