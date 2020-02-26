brazil-confirms-1st-coronavirus-case-in-latin-america

Brazil’s government verified on Wednesday that a 61-12 months-previous Brazilian gentleman who travelled to Italy this month has Latin America’s first confirmed scenario of the contagious new coronavirus.

Brazil’s authorities confirmed on Wednesday that a 61-12 months-old Brazilian male who travelled to Italy this month has Latin America’s first confirmed situation of the contagious new coronavirus.

“We will now see how this virus behaves in a tropical region in the center of summertime, how its behaviour pattern will be,” Brazil’s Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said at a news conference.

The Brazilian male put in two months in northern Italy’s Lombardy area on a get the job done excursion, in which he contracted the virus, the health ministry stated.

Authorities experienced previously said Tuesday evening that a very first laboratory check for the COVID-19 virus had a constructive consequence, and were waiting for a second examination to affirm.

Due to the fact the virus commenced to distribute all over the environment from China, Brazil and other nations around the world in the region have registered dozens of suspected cases, all of which beforehand experienced been discarded next exams.

In accordance to Brazil’s health ministry, the guy started to display signs suitable with the ailment, this sort of as a dry cough, throat pain and flu signs and symptoms. Lombardy is the epicentre of the outbreak in Italy, and there have been hundreds of confirmed conditions there as effectively as numerous fatalities.

Airport employees dress in masks as a precaution towards the unfold of the new coronavirus COVID-19 as they do the job at the Sao Paulo Worldwide Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Wednesday. The country has confirmed its very first circumstance. (Andre Penner/The Associated Press)

Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Institute, where the male gained clinical attention, carried out respiratory exams, and the Adolfo Lutz Institute in the very same city carried out the subsequent test confirming the virus. The male was in stable issue and in isolation at property in Sao Paulo.

Brazil’s nationwide wellness company Anvisa has been doing work to map all get in touch with the gentleman experienced with other folks in the clinic, at household, and on the plane returning to Brazil. On Tuesday, Anvisa requested the flight manifest to examine other doable cases.

Owing to the distribute of the virus globally, Brazil adopted the preventative measure of broadening its conditions for investigation of suspected circumstances on Monday. The wellbeing ministry had established that people today with fever and flu indicators returning from Italy and 6 other international locations should really be viewed as suspected circumstances. These nations around the world are Germany, France, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines.

The nations now on that enjoy listing ended up China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, North Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.