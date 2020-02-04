Brazil Declares Emergency, Quarantine of Coronavirus Assassin Wuhan | world

Brazil’s Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta after a press conference in Brasilia on February 3, 2020. – Reuters pic

BRAZIL, February 4 – Given the growing risk of a new corona virus, Brazil has decided to resettle Brazilians from Wuhan, China and will impose a national health emergency, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said yesterday.

A chartered plane would be dispatched to pick up 40 of the 55 Brazilians in Wuhan who wanted to be evacuated from the city due to a coronavirus outbreak, Mandetta said. They would be quarantined on a military base for 18 days, he said.

President Jair Bolsonaro said last week that the return of Brazilians from Wuhan was not “appropriate” as this could put the population at home in danger. But he changed his mind at the weekend when the Brazilians in Wuhan Bolsonaro asked in a video to bring them out.

In their six-minute video on Youtube, the Brazilians found that other nations were preparing to evacuate their citizens with the help of the Chinese authorities, and asked Bolsonaro and Secretary of State Ernesto Araujo to save them.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro said his government would evacuate any Brazilian from Wuhan who wants to return home. He is expected to issue a decree by Tuesday to approve the quarantine steps and expedite the return of the Brazilians.

According to a ministry spokesman, Brazil is in talks with the Chinese government to obtain permission to land an aircraft in Wuhan that has been banned since January 23. Airlines around the world have discontinued flights to parts of China.

The death toll in China from the newly identified virus that surfaced in Wuhan rose to 361 on Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

Mandetta said that the Brazilians were tested before boarding and that no one with symptoms should be on the plane.

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Brazil. In the states of Sao Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Rio de Janeiro, health officials are investigating 14 suspected cases after rejecting 13 more, the health minister said.

A ministry spokesman said talks are underway with the Chinese government to obtain approval for a charter plane that is scheduled to land in Wuhan to pick up the Brazilians who want to leave. – Reuters