Brazil has China send two planes to evacuate its citizens from virus-infected Wuhan

BRAZIL – Brazil received approval from China on Tuesday to fly two planes to the city of Wuhan, which is at the center of the new outbreak of the corona virus, to evacuate Brazilian citizens who have requested repatriation.

Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo said two Brazilian Air Force 36-seat Embraer C-190 planes will depart Wednesday morning and make fuel stops in Spain and Poland and arrive in Wuhan on Friday.

Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said that 29 people, including four Chinese family members, and other Brazilians living outside of Wuhan were being evacuated.

Passengers, medical personnel and the crew of the aircraft are quarantined for 18 days at an air base in Anapolis, 150 km west of the capital city of Brasilia.

President Jair Bolsonaro said last week that the return of Brazilians from Wuhan was not “appropriate” as this could put the population at home in danger. He changed his mind at the weekend when some of the 55 Brazilians posted a video in Wuhan asking Bolsonaro to bring them out.

In their six-minute video www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEQeOGhZDaU&feature=youtu.be posted on Youtube, the Brazilians found that other nations were evacuating their citizens with the help of the Chinese authorities, and they asked Bolsonaro to help them rescue .

Wuhan has been under virtual lock since January 23. Airlines around the world have discontinued flights to parts of China due to the presence of more than 20,000 viruses.

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China after a rapidly spreading outbreak that killed 427 people and threatened economic supply chains around the world.

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Brazil. Health officials are investigating 13 suspected cases in the states of Sao Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, and Rio de Janeiro after rejecting 14 more cases, the health ministry said.