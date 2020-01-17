Brazilian culture minister Roberto Alvim fired after quoting Nazi rhetoric

January 17 (UPI) – Brazilian Minister of Culture Roberto Alvim was released on Friday after it emerged that his statements were similar to those of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

Alvim explained the upcoming Brazilian art awards and what to expect from the submissions in a Twitter post that has since been removed. The $ 4.8 million prize fund for theater, art and music will prioritize conservative and Christian issues.

“Brazilian art will be heroic and national in the next decade,” he said. “It will have a great ability to engage emotionally, and it will also be essential as it is deeply connected to our people’s urgent aspirations, or it will be nothing.”

The words are similar to those of Goebbels, a prominent member of the Hitler government, in 1933.

“In the next ten years, German art will be heroic, strict, but romantic, factual and without sentimentality. It will be nationalistic with a great depth of feeling. It will be authentic and will unite or cease to exist,” Goebbels reports to a group to have told of theater managers and directors.

Alvim’s comments came when opera music was played in the background by Richard Wagner, Hitler’s favorite composer. The video featured a framed photo of Brazil’s current president, Jair Bolsonaro. The right-wing Bolsonaro has been criticized for cutting funds for the arts and insisting on a conservative agenda for the country’s direction.

Although Alvim, a born-again Christian who claimed in the past that rock music encourages satanism and abortion, he called his comments a “rhetorical accident” compared to Goebbels. Bolsonaro described it as an “unfortunate statement” by rejecting Alvim’s statements and dismissing him.