Brazilian Documentary First in Oscar History

Produced and directed by Petra Costa, The Edge of Democracy is the first Brazilian documentary ever to be nominated at the Oscars. He talks about Brazil’s political crises and Dilma Rousseff’s challenge in a brilliant resume.

The director’s honest account of his beliefs and events shows more than his life and is the main lead of the documentary. He cites the places and recent history of Brazilian democracy.

Released by Netflix in 2019, the documentary addresses controversial topics, including the Dilma controversial process in 2016 and Lula’s prison in 2018. It reached Trending Topics on Twitter last Monday with varying perspectives.

Scandals and Policies Crises

In 2011, Dilma was the first woman ever elected to the presidency in Brazil. A complex issue regarding Dilma’s contention was caused by the charge of irresponsibility due to accounting misconduct. The government acknowledged, but said it was not an illegal move.

Even if it were not the first government to deal with accounting irregularities, it would have delayed payment for a bank responsible for setting up a payment bridge between the government and the population. Some economists have argued that it would be a serious mistake if the country spent more money than it actually has.

In June 2016, an investigation by the Federal Senate stated that no crime had occurred and had not committed any crime. However, he was blamed in August of that year.

From the same party as the Dilma, Lula was president and founder of the Labor Party. In 2003, it began the two terms and later ended with an 87% approval rating. But in 2018, he was arrested on charges of accepting a triple statement from construction company Odebrecht as bribery. After a year in a federal prison and refusing to participate, the Supreme Court changed a law that ended up favoring Lula. In conclusion, he left prison in 2018 until his legal resource expires.

Petra as Storyteller

The story grows with Petra from her first birthday. He was born a year before the military dictatorship ended and grew with every step of democracy in the country. The army came to power in 1964 and Brazil had another constitution only in 1988, based on democracy and human rights.

Petra’s parents were also arrested during the dictatorship, as were many thousands of people who were against the then government. With this, it is approaching resistance and representativeness.

About Brazilian politics with her own life during the documentary, she brings the story closer to anyone who watches it. Her retrospective choices are a great idea and her speech explains to everyone what is going on in Brazilian politics.

However, one controversial point is its strong presence and view of the past and the current scenario. I believe she is valid because she is a documentary filmmaker fair and honest with her facts-based points and genuine concerns to include issues that had a direct impact on her personal life.

Following a really clever course, the documentary represents this polarization of ideas now on a policy timetable and also refers to other family members as well. Petra’s grandfather owned a large construction company that grew up during the military years, thus showing how controversial the issue is.

Policy, Research and Results

A Supreme Court investigation into the car wash’s operation found her grandfather’s company guilty and became one of the largest corruption programs ever investigated in the country. She also mentions her family relationship with Aécio Neves, who is currently a senator but ran for the presidency in 2014 with Dilma. The same person who, after leaving the election, triggered and funded a movement (MBL) against the Labor Party (PT).

The movement also supported Lula’s arrest, the contestation process and Bolsonaro’s presidential nomination.

Elected in 2018, Jair Bolsonaro is currently President of Brazil. With the videos, it shows his speech and the popularity of hatred since the Dilma ban was voted on. He was then a member of Congress and voted in memory of the general who tortured Dilma during the military dictatorship.

During an interview with Globo’s communications company last Monday, he said he would “not waste any time watching”. But why;

Why does Bolsonaro reject the documentary?

In the same interview Monday, he said “the documentary is a novel”. His comments also represent conservative ideas and hatred for his “enemy”, in other words, the Labor Party. As a former military man, his speech is conservative and consists of a “traditional family” and a religion.

Bolsonaro also canceled LGBTQ + movies, documentaries and TV shows that were approved and funded by the government last year. So, obviously, he wants to stop everything that shows a different point of view from his own. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, democracy means “the belief in freedom and equality between people” but it seems that this guide to the Federal Constitution is threatened.

Elected in late 2018, Bolsonaro has increased his disapproval rating since then, according to Reuters. In particular, I believe that Brazilian documentary influences him in a personal way, exposing his problems to the world, especially now that the film is an Oscar nominee.

Bolsonaro is more than just a Trump supporter, having already said that I love you trying to shake hands. That would not be a problem if it was just for himself, just too embarrassed. In the end, however, the Brazilian documentary reflects Brazilian politics and a people suffering from different unsolved problems than in the US.

During an election year, it is important to understand how US policy can affect the policies of other countries. Also, if a documentary like this can affect a president badly without watching it, it may contain some interesting ideas.

Here is a video produced by the New York Times about his statements and his controversial positions.

POSTSCRIPT.: Are you interested? Glenn Greenwald, the same journalist who spoke with Snowden about the NSA case, is now working for The Intercept Brazil. His team made a series of references that continue the story. Lula’s Triple Judge was nominated for the minister and released talks advising prosecutors. So if you’ve already watched and want to understand even more about Brazilian politics, here’s a link.