Brazilian Indians sue Bolsonaro for saying that they are “developing” the world

BRASILIA, January 24 – The main organization representing the 300 indigenous tribes of Brazil said on Friday that it would sue extreme right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro for racism after saying that indigenous peoples are “developing” and becoming more human.

“We have to put an end to this perverted man,” Sonia Guajajara, chair of the Association of Indigenous Peoples (APIB), wrote on Twitter. “APIB will go to trial against Jair Bolsonaro for the crime of racism.”

Racism is considered a serious crime in Brazil and can result in a sentence of up to five years.

The controversial comments, the most recent in a series of outbreaks by the President against the Brazilian tribes, were released on Thursday in a video on social media.

“The Indian has changed, he is developing and is becoming more and more a person like us,” said Bolsonaro. “We want to integrate him into society so that he can own his country.”

The Presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the potential litigation.

Bolsonaro previously said that the indigenous reserves are too large and his government wants to allow commercial mining and agriculture in these reserves.

He said they live in poverty like “animals in zoos” and want to integrate them into Brazilian society and economy. Tribal leaders criticize this as a planned ethnocide aimed at eliminating their cultures.

As a former army captain who served as Congressman for 28 years before becoming president, Bolsonaro has made racist, misogynistic and homophobic statements in the past.

He once said in the House of Commons that Brazil should have followed Colonel George Armstrong Custer’s example when it came to “efficiently” dealing with indigenous peoples in the United States.

Brazil is home to around 850,000 indigenous people, most of whom live in reserves that make up 12 percent of the territory in Latin America’s largest country.

Bolsonaro said he would approve “an inch” of indigenous land claims and suggested that some of the larger reserves could have their borders checked.

Environmentalists warn that these measures to integrate indigenous peoples could accelerate deforestation in the Amazon region, where the reserves are considered an effective means of forest conservation.

Indigenous leaders who gathered in the Xingu Reserve last week called for a rally to protect the Amazon rainforest and its natives from the “genocide, ethnocide, and ecocide” they accuse Bolsonaro of. – Reuters