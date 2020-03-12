Brazilian official meets with US President Donald Trump tests coronavirus positivity: Report – world news

A close aide of the Brazilian president, who attended a dinner with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, tested positive for coronavirus.

Fabio Wajngarten, President Jair Bolsonar’s communications secretary, confirmed his diagnosis with a second test Thursday, according to a statement from the presidential palace. He was part of the presidential corps during a trip to Florida earlier this week. Pictures posted on social media show him side by side with Trump wearing a “Make Brazil Great Again” hat.

Bolsonaro on Thursday canceled the official agenda and remains in the official residence, under medical supervision.

“The Presidential Medical Service is adopting all preventative measures to protect the health of the president and all those who accompanied him during a recent trip to the United States,” the statement said.

Asked for news, the US president said he was “not concerned”.

“We didn’t do anything very unusual, we sat side by side for a while,” he told reporters at the White House.

Three other high-ranking authorities were accompanied by Bolsonar during his dinner with Trump: Defense Secretary Fernando Azevedo; Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo and Institutional Security Minister Augusto Heleno.

Before returning home, Bolsonaro reduced the coronavirus crisis in a speech to the Brazilian community in Miami. “We are having a small crisis right now,” he said Tuesday. “The coronavirus is not all the media is talking about.”

