Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer lights up to honour coronavirus-hit nations

Breathtaking pictures have surfaced on social media demonstrating the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, lit up with the flags of all the nations around the world that have been strike by Covid-19.

The 38-metre tall statue was lit up with visuals of every flag on Wednesday for a mass led by the Archbishop of the town of Rio de Janeiro, Dom Orani Tempesta, in honour of the victims of the virus close to the environment.

The illuminated statue of Christ the Redeemer as Archbishop of the city of Rio de Janeiro performs a mass in honour of the victims of Covid-19 about the environment. Picture / Getty Photographs

There are a lot more than 219,000 conditions of coronavirus about the earth and the selection continues to rise.

The illuminated statue of Christ the Redeemer. Picture / Getty Illustrations or photos

Almost 9,000 folks have died from Covid-19 and the virus is in 157 nations.

Pray jointly.

The statue of Christ the Redeemer is lit up in the colours of the international locations that are influenced by the #COVID19 outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. Sergio Moraes, Reuters pic.twitter.com/BGpH50s9we

— Stomach muscles-CBN Information Channel (@ANCALERTS) March 19, 2020

The statue, which last yr noticed nearly two million visitors, closed at day’s end on Tuesday and won’t reopen for at minimum a week.

To contain the virus’ unfold, Brazil’s Chico Mendes Institute on Tuesday ordered the closure of all national parks it oversees, which includes the just one that’s property to the Christ.

Brazil has recorded far more than 500 circumstances of Covid-19, such as four fatalities.