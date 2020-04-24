Brazil’s justice minister has stopped, accusing Bolsonaro of interfering with police

BRASILIA – Minister of Justice Sergio Moro resigned Friday, accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of engaging in political law enforcement and creating a political crisis amidst a recession and a coronavirus epidemic.

A former judge of the high-profile corruption and high-profile minister, Moro said he resigned because Bolsonaro fired federal police chief Mauricio Valeixo for personal and political reasons. His exit is likely to erase support for Bolsonaro, whose popularity has dropped due to his pandemic stance.

As Moro finished his home on television, protests rang out across Brazil, with people throwing pots and pans from their apartments and shouting “Bolsonaro out!”

“Minister Sergio Moro’s release from the government shows the Bolsonaro government has distanced itself from the popular desire to fight corruption. It is the defeat of ethics,” the common Podemos party said in a statement.

The benchmark stock index fell 8.3% and Brazil’s currency fell 3% to a record low of 5.71 per dollar.

The president’s press office did not respond to a request for comment.

At a news conference in Brasilia, Moro said he had agreed to serve with the Bolsonaro government as long as he had the free will to appoint his subordinates without politics. However, he said Bolsonaro has been seeking to change the top federal police officer since the second half of 2019 without giving enough reason.

Moro said Bolsonaro told him he wanted a federal police chief who would provide him with intelligence reports, which Moro found “inappropriate.” Moro also said Bolsonaro was concerned about questions in the Supreme Court, without providing details.

The firing of Valeixo, which Moro said was unfounded, proved to be the final straw. Moro said he was caught by surprise and took it to say the president wanted him on the job.

Moro’s role in the government served as a symbol of the fight against corruption, central to Bolsonaro’s 2018 campaign.

He overcame the biggest test of corruption in Brazil, opening up billions of dollars in bribes and confined scores of powerful businessmen and politicians, including leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

But the relationship between the two has grown stronger, especially as Bolsonaro has shown interest in changing the leadership of the federal police force in Rio de Janeiro, where he has built his political base for three decades as a lawmaker.

The political row is coming as the coronavirus epidemic is gathering steam in Brazil. Bolsonaro faced widespread criticism as he handled the crisis.

A daily record of 407 people died from the virus in Brazil within 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, with 3,735 newly confirmed cases. To date, 3,313 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with nearly 50,000 cases confirmed.

