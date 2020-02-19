[brazil’s-‘last-samurai’-seeks-to-keep-tradition-alive-in-south-america]

CURITIBA, BRAZIL – From the outside the house, the modest household of 61-12 months-old Edson Suemitsu appears to be very little distinct from other folks in this middle-course neighborhood of Curitiba, a sleepy town in southern Brazil.

But enter the gates and you’ll obtain a lush yard, overarched by a significant, crimson Japanese torii. In the garage, additional generally than not, Suemitsu can be found hunched above a grindstone or workbench, operating on a person of the hundreds of swords he has made over the decades.

Suemitsu is by no suggests the past person to make a residing manufacturing katana, a style of curved sword made use of by samurai in feudal and historical Japan. However, as a everyday living-extensive resident of Brazil, a country far better recognized for shorelines and soccer, he may be the most unbelievable.

The durable grey-haired Suemitsu mentioned he to start with turned intrigued in producing katana when his Japanese-born grandfather would forge blades as a resource to defend from venomous snakes at their frontier farm.

On moving to Curitiba in the late 1960s, he discovered the artwork of creating katana, mainly, he says, by demo and mistake.

Finally, his do the job gained popular acceptance. Suemitsu has manufactured around 1,000 swords about 42 years, ranging in price from 6,000 reais ($1,400) to about 20,000 reais. He stated his clientele appear from as significantly absent as Egypt.

As the country’s only comprehensive-time katana forger, nearby push has dubbed him “Brazil’s final samurai.” Suemitsu is amused by the title, but finds it a tiny deceptive as numerous Japanese descendants in Brazil have samurai ancestry.

Between the secrets to making katana, Suemitsu suggests, are intangible features, these types of as religion. He also claims Japanese heritage is important.

“First you have to be Japanese, assume like a Japanese particular person, have a Japanese spirit. If I, as someone with Japanese blood, tried out to dance samba, it wouldn’t perform,” he explained, referring to the well known Afro-Brazilian dance. “It would be unusual.”

Suemitsu forges the blade, built of Austrian metal, above an open up flame. He spends days sharpening the swords by hand over a damp stone.

Performing lengthy days and weekends, he can make a few a thirty day period.

Suemitsu says he hardly ever options to retire. When he would really like a successor, he concedes his trade may well die with him.

“I really do not know if I’ll have successors mainly because the work is incredibly sophisticated,” he says. “It can’t be for the dollars, it has to be for the coronary heart.”