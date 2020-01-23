Brazos County, Texas, health officials are investigating a possible coronavirus case

BRYAN, Texas – The Brazos County Health District is investigating a suspected coronavirus case in southeast Texas.

Authorities say the patient has traveled from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated, in the past 14 days.

Texas A&M University confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the patient was a university student. They say the situation is low risk for the campus community.

Health care providers say they “were aware of public health recommendations for the new coronaviruses and quickly recognized that the patient met the criteria for screening for coronaviruses.”

At a press conference, Dr. Eric Wilke, of the Brazos County Health Authority, said the patient is experiencing mild symptoms and showing signs of improvement.

He described the patient as a 20-30 year old student.

Wilke said the patient went to an emergency room in the Bryan / College Station area when he started to notice symptoms.

Officials say a sample has been sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing, and they should have results within 24 hours of the test.

They say that if it is a confirmed case, the contact tracing will begin and all potential contacts will be monitored for symptoms.

The health district says that if there is a confirmed case, it will report it quickly.

This is not the first possible case of coronavirus in the United States.

A passenger who landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday evening was hospitalized for a precautionary medical assessment amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.

ABC News reports that it is not clear whether the passenger, who arrived on a flight from Mexico City, has a coronavirus or what symptoms have been presented.

This development comes a day after Los Angeles County public health officials said it was “very possible” that the region would see at least one patient, given the number of people traveling between southern California and China.

Officials in Los Angeles said that, so far, there have been no local cases of coronavirus based in China. But they note that with the Lunar New Year holidays, travel from China may now be at increased levels.

In addition, with flu season in full swing, health officials reminded people to take the precautions that should be observed every year at that time.

The first case related to a trip to the United States was announced Tuesday, by a person from Washington State who had recently visited Wuhan, China. There have been at least 17 reported deaths in China associated with the virus, with more than 550 people infected with the new coronavirus in Wuhan.

According to the CDC, the coronavirus can spread through the air through coughing and sneezing, close personal contact such as shaking hands and touching a surface with the virus, then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes before getting wash your hands.

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat.

Children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems may be prone to more severe symptoms, including death.

