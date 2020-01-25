Break the illusion of sharing | Memo of talking points

I haven’t seen any of yesterday’s closing arguments live. I was in a NYPD neighborhood filling out police reports with a bunch of college kids. (Long story; everyone and everything is fine.) So I went home around 1 or 1:30 am for this wave of inflated indignation about the heads on the spades. It took me a bit to understand exactly what had happened and what the alleged contempt was even. You probably already know all of these details, most likely before me.

But let’s go back to the clamor and nonsense to understand this.

Clearly, “head on the spikes” is a metaphor for whoever crosses the president will be destroyed politically. Republican senators have not only responded with intensely feigned indignation. They universally denied that such a thing ever happened. Senator Susan Collins apparently shook her head and repeated “Not true!” While Schiff was speaking, which prompted him to say that he hoped it was not. So, not only is a shocking breach of decorum, apparently just before Schiff gives a discharge at the Senate desk, but apparently says something which is certainly not true.

But, come on… The GOP Poles who even slightly disappointed or criticized Trump were kicked out of the office: Sanford, Flake, Corker. Justin Amash was expelled from the party a few days after approving the dismissal. It is very likely that he will now lose his re-election, but unlike the others, he is trying.

Unlike so many other things that Trump has done, there is no crime here. Trump owns and dominates the GOP. Once it turns against an elected official, it is not only that the party’s money and apparatus turn against this person, the Republican voters too. Go through Trump and you’re done. This is not only obviously true, but a point that President Trump and the White House are embracing to show the price of crossing it.

Anyone in American politics knows it’s true. They know it because they have seen it happen again and again. The president and his supporters adopt it. Put aside the feigned indignation. The idea that this is not true because a factual question is comical. We all know it.

But clearly that Schiff said it – not on MSNBC but directly in the Senate and directly on the faces of Republican senators – was extremely uncomfortable as it drops the masquerade that Republican senators are doing some sort of selfless examination of the evidence. We all know this is nonsense.

So yes, all the feigned indignation. And yes, it is the absurd scandal they are looking for to try to make sense of ignoring the Everest of evidence against the President, the emblematic and founding subject that is changing, it is Trumpism. But I think Schiff really found himself under their collective skin in an uncomfortable and indigestible way because it explodes the charade, the shared illusion that not all Republican senators are owned and controlled by the president. All the elected representatives of the republican party exist today at the mercy of Donald Trump. It means having to literally accept everything he does. To state all of this explicitly, rather than indulging in the masquerade that Republican senators do any kind of serious review or examination of evidence, was clearly overwhelming. Especially to someone like Susan Collins or maybe Lisa Murkowski because they are leading in indulging in this fiction.

It may be worse considering what the whole problem of the heads on the pikes was causing. Obviously, someone can only put their head on a pike once you are dead. So from a standpoint, whether your head is on your body or on a pike after you die, it doesn’t matter. The reason is that it is important because it is a humiliation. Your body is literally torn apart. Your head is torn from your body and stuck to a pike. Anyone can see the price you paid for your disobedience. Again, the bottom line is humiliation and a display of power. It was of course as I said above symbolic. But someone who talks about putting their head on a pike is also a humiliation as a metaphor. Obviously, that just embarrassed them because, as I said, it drops the masquerade that Republican senators are really examining anything. They belong to the president. It is not fun to hear aloud or in front.