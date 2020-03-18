Break University Press Press Forward Marketing With Vacay Packages Among Coronavirus

exclusive

The TMZ Composite

Coronavirus does not have the same effect on our neighbors in the South – that is, Mexico – and as such, one company is cool in sending kids to college for Spring Break.

A rep for STS Travel – a travel company that sells holidays and party packages – told TMZ … it has no plans to cancel scheduled flights at this time. Instead, they kept moving … despite the fact that most of their customers pulled the plug themselves.

You Hear It First! That’s right @DJPaulyD is the Head of No 1 .. No 2 … Not Even 3 THINGS 4 Shows Nassau w / STS Travel!

Contact our office to book your group as a resort sale! #SpringBreak # Springbreak2020 #DJPaulyD #Nassau #BreezesBahamas #STSTravel pic.twitter.com/h1on49OkUI

When we spoke to STS on Monday, they said that about 1,500 students were already in places like Cabo San Lucas, Cancun and Nassau – and only 10% of their clients from that batch had canceled the coronavirus. Now, about a week later, and before they send another group this weekend, they tell us a lot of customers are calling to cancel their Spring Break packages. It’s funny … a lot has changed in the past few days.

In any case, if they cancel now or later … STS says none of these young cars are automatically entitled to a refund, even if it’s not direct. They told us they were trying to reschedule people for line trips, but they seemed hesitant about giving everyone money. STS puts some of the pressure on hotels and airplanes with them, which some of the companies that lend themselves to children tell us.

Again, you can get the social distancing pic.twitter.com/e9q6Svg086

This is a strange situation for sure – STS says it has already got the crowd of people to these tropical destinations that will have to fly back soon, so they won’t be chasing travel arrangements, or stop those who are ready to take over in the coming days.

Not to mention, Mexico itself is one of the few countries to fall behind for what is considered to be a relatively benign coronavirus – with the government there allowing some public events to progress and not implement heavy restrictions like here.

This is life. Coast 🏝 🍺 ☀️ 🇲🇽 Mexico Cabo pic.twitter.com/rzQf3JY02m

There aren’t nearly as many confirmed cases in Mexico, so it seems like Americans – and this company will support them – are trying to get their last traps up as long as they can. And, hey, flights are cheap nowadays … even if they don’t look all that poppin ‘this year.

Anger at your own risk, we think.