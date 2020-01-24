Breakdancing may be close to the 2024 Olympics, so you can get really good really fast

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Platypus Shoes for ‘Sneak Up’, a podcast for people who do things their own way.

If you need evidence to show how uncool I am, I just found out that the term “break dancing” is not a popular label in the community.

“Breakdancing, which we should refer to as breaking below, is a dance-based culture that is part of hip-hop. You could see it as one of the four elements of hip-hop, along with rapping, graffiti, and DJing. ” Rachael Gunn explained.

Rachael is a breaking weapon (I’m sorry, damn it) who studied dance as part of her doctorate. So you’d be a wise soul if you heard her in episode 23 of our PEDESTRIAN.TV X Platypus Shoes-Poddys Sneak Up.

According to Gunn, breaking “really exploded in the 80s and the media called it” break dancing – a disregard for culture and context “.

“Breaking is a better term, but you can also refer to dance as” B-boying “or” B-girling “and the dancers as” B-boys “and” B-girls “.”

Are everyone up to date? Good.

Despite literal decades, the breaking of sports competitions as prestigious as the Olympics has until recently been ruthlessly prevented.

In 2019, breaking jumped another hurdle towards the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, with a final vote on whether it will officially take place in December.

“There’s not a lot of money to break, so anyone who’s spent a long time doing it for love, and it’s pretty exciting that there are potentially other opportunities to do something as a career in breaking, especially in Australia.” Rachael explains.

Poddy host Jack Colquhoun and Rachael dive headfirst into the world of breaking, discussing the subtleties involved, gender politics associated with a strangely male-dominated community (though Rachael admits that the bathroom tubing is practically short to break jams), and for everyone If you want to jump on board, there are even a few dance studios in Sydney to help you get started: Crossover Dance Studios and Dancekool.

As a self-proclaimed Dud ™, I even found the episode an interesting insight into a world I know very little about.

