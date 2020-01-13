Breakfast television has allowed Pauline Hanson to talk out of her ass

Loading...

Because even if the earth is black and people’s houses are destroyed and those directly involved in all of this cry out for change, everything in this damned country must still be a “debate” to which Australian breakfast television has returned your standard time trotting tool Pauline Hanson out to say some bullshit.

The Today Show, a shadow of a week in the Karl 2.0 era (Karl Stefanover? There is something I will be working on), introduced the One Nation leader and gave her free time on national television to publicly claim that she thinks The connection between climate change and the ongoing bushfire crisis is, among other things, “BS”.

Hanson – whose disproportionately long airtime is one of the great secrets of the dumpster fire of Australian breakfast television – made a series of wild claims while straying, chattering and occasionally cross-border interviews, not least of which it was claims that climate predictions must be wrong because ” they can’t even get my weather right. “

“I think it’s a burden of BS.” Pauline Hanson has denied that climate change will affect the bush fire crisis. # 9Today pic.twitter.com/oCwmOmSCRi

– The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) January 12, 2020

If you can’t imagine that, we won’t blame you in the slightest. Here is our best attempt at transcription:

“If you want a royal commission, throw the bloody climate change out of your window and let’s look at the pure facts, why we had the bushfires, how they were handled, and what we can do better to prevent this from happening again. You know, lowering emissions – the way they actually start – and … if you put more taxes on people, how on earth would that lower the temperatures on Earth, I’d like to know. And what we’re going to do, I’ve spoken to the local pubs in the small towns … it kills them, it kills the communities, they can’t afford the electricity. They have people who move out of the cities, they become ghost towns. What will they do then? And as far as I know that climate change is predicted or will warm up two to three degrees, they can’t even get my weather right. It tells me it will rain and if it doesn’t rain they can. ‘To predict the seven or ten days, tell me what it will be like in 50 or 100 years. I think it’s a lot of BS and it makes a lot of people rich about it. “

By way of illustration only: There were around 51 royal bush fire commissions in Australia – especially and most recently after the Black Saturday 2009 fires – and the end result was not an effective long-term change.

In addition, One Nation received only 3% of the lower house and 5% of the Senate votes in the last election. Yet the amount of airtime Pauline Hanson is granted – often unfiltered and often unchallenged – is mind-blowing. A statistical minority in the truest sense of the word, and yet Today attacks himself to blow her up so that she can make farting noises with her mouth.

You love to see it.