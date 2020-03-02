[BREAKING: Amy Klobuchar Dropping Out of 2020 Race]

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) dropped out of the 2020 race on Monday, just one particular working day ahead of Super Tuesday.

The New York Situations described that Klobuchar will be endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nominee.

BREAKING: @amyklobuchar is dropping out of the presidential race, will fly to Dallas tonight to join Biden and endorse — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) March 2, 2020

Klobuchar is dropping out in advance of her household point out of Minnesota votes on Tuesday, along with a slate of other states that will award a substantial share of the accessible delegates. Previous South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race on Sunday evening.

This story is breaking and will be up to date.