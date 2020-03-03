[BREAKING BENJAMIN Announces Summer season 2020 Tour With BUSH, Concept OF A DEADMAN, SAINT ASONIA]

Adhering to the new wrap-up of their North American co-headline arena tour with KORN, multiplatinum band BREAKING BENJAMIN have declared their 2020 U.S. summer months tour. Produced by Live Nation, the trek, which kicks off July 15 with pretty exclusive visitor opener BUSH as very well as Idea OF A DEADMAN, SAINT ASONIA and Cory Marks, will incorporate stops at Jones Beach front, Hartford, St. Louis, Dallas, Tampa, Phoenix, Nashville, Las Vegas and Irvine, to name a couple of.

VIP offers and tickets for BREAKING BENJAMIN fan club associates will be offered now commencing at 12 p.m. local time. Textual content “Summer season2020” to 844-626-3736 for an special pre-sale tomorrow, or reserve your tickets throughout other pre-sale options. Tickets will go on sale to the normal community starting this Friday, March six at 10 a.m. area time at LiveNation.com.

Tickets to BREAKING BENJAMIN‘s summer season tour will also be obtainable by way of Are living Nation‘s “Ticket To Rock” promo, a multi-show ticket which includes entry to other summertime excursions, like KORN and Faith NO Extra, DISTURBED, SLIPKNOT and MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD. Tickets for applicable “Ticket To Rock” marketplaces start these days at 12 p.m. neighborhood time.

This past January, BREAKING BENJAMIN launched “Aurora”, a assortment of reimagined variations of the band’s biggest and most popular tunes and a single new tune, “Considerably Absent”, featuring Scooter Ward from Cold. “Aurora” also incorporates specific attendees Lacey Sturm (ex-FLYLEAF), Michael Barnes (Crimson) and Spencer Chamberlain (UNDEROATH), to name a number of.

Speaking about “Aurora”, BREAKING BENJAMIN‘s founder/frontman Ben Burnley had this to say: “‘Aurora’ is a assortment of some of our fans’ preferred tunes as effectively as ours. We required to get music that imply something critical to them and re-envision them with new existence.”

He also straight addressed BREAKING BENJAMIN‘s fanbase, indicating: “We hope ‘Aurora’ brings you nostalgia from when you initially felt anything listening to our songs, in a new way. Whether or not it was a tenebrous or a vibrant time in your lifestyle, we hope you appear back again at that place in your existence and comprehend you built it by.

“Thank you for signing up for us on the street to ‘Aurora’. We have a extensive way to go.”