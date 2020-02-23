[BREAKING: Bernie Sanders on Track to 20-Furthermore Position Victory in Nevada Caucus (UPDATES)]

Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada Democratic major contest, according to projections from quite a few shops.

Fox Information built the earliest call in the Nevada caucus outcomes on Saturday, with anchor Brett Baier announcing the network’s projection that Sanders will “win overwhelmingly” in the point out.

“Nevada breaking for Senator Bernie Sanders,” mentioned Baier. “The initial contest in the west, even further cementing his guide around Democratic rivals.”

“The Fox News Decision Desk called the race overwhelmingly for Bernie Sanders,” he reported, pointing out that they really don’t know the specific figures or how 2nd or 3rd area will crack down. “But we do know that Bernie Sanders is likely to acquire overwhelmingly in Nevada.”

UPDATE: As of seven: 30 p.m. EST, NBC News also identified as the Nevada caucus for Sanders.

2ND UPDATE: As of 7: 49 p.m. EST, the Associated Push also known as Nevada for Sanders.

Bernie Sanders wins Nevada’s Democratic presidential caucus. #APracecall at four: 47 p.m. PST. #Election2020 #NVcaucus — The Linked Press (@AP) February 23, 2020

A commanding earn from Sanders in Nevada arrives on the heels of outstanding performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, and in advance of the next key in South Carolina.

Here’s NBC’s breakdown of the vote in the Silver State, tallied with just four.two p.c of precincts reporting:

Sanders had 44.seven % of the vote. Previous Vice President Joe experienced 19.5 percent, whilst previous South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had 15.six p.c and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had 11.eight p.c. Mike Bloomberg, who is surging in nationwide polls but turned in a rocky discussion effectiveness in Las Vegas this 7 days, is skipping the 1st 4 states and wasn’t on the ballot listed here.

3rd UPDATE: As of eight: 11 p.m. EST, CNN identified as Nevada for Sanders.

BREAKING: Sen. Bernie Sanders will win the Nevada Democratic caucuses, CNN tasks #cnnelection https://t.co/hETCrUAp8P pic.twitter.com/nzOYcdpyMd — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 23, 2020

4th UPDATE: As of 12: 01 a.m. EST, Sunday, with 27% of the precincts reporting, Sanders had amassed around 47% of the vote, which was nearly double the total of his subsequent closest competitor, Joe Biden, who had 23%.