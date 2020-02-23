[BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Projected to Acquire Massive in Nevada (UPDATES)]

Sen. Bernie Sanders has received the Nevada Democratic principal contest, in accordance to projections from several outlets.

Fox News produced the earliest phone in the Nevada caucus effects on Saturday, with anchor Brett Baier asserting the network’s projection that Sanders will “win overwhelmingly” in the state.

“Nevada breaking for Senator Bernie Sanders,” reported Baier. “The to start with contest in the west, additional cementing his lead around Democratic rivals.”

“The Fox Information Final decision Desk called the race overwhelmingly for Bernie Sanders,” he mentioned, pointing out that they do not know the correct figures or how 2nd or 3rd location will break down. “But we do know that Bernie Sanders is going to get overwhelmingly in Nevada.”

UPDATE: As of 7: 30 p.m. EST, NBC News also called the Nevada caucus for Sanders.

2ND UPDATE: As of 7: 49 p.m. EST, the Involved Press also identified as Nevada for Sanders.

Bernie Sanders wins Nevada’s Democratic presidential caucus. #APracecall at four: 47 p.m. PST. #Election2020 #NVcaucus — The Affiliated Press (@AP) February 23, 2020

A commanding gain from Sanders in Nevada will come on the heels of impressive performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, and ahead of the upcoming major in South Carolina.

Here’s NBC’s breakdown of the vote in the Silver State, tallied with just four.2 per cent of precincts reporting:

Sanders experienced 44.seven percent of the vote. Previous Vice President Joe experienced 19.five per cent, when former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had 15.6 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had 11.eight per cent. Mike Bloomberg, who is surging in nationwide polls but turned in a rocky discussion overall performance in Las Vegas this week, is skipping the initially four states and was not on the ballot right here.

third UPDATE: As of eight: 11 p.m. EST, CNN called Nevada for Sanders.