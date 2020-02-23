[BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Projected to Wins Large in Nevada (UPDATES)]

Sen. Bernie Sanders has received the Nevada Democratic key contest, in accordance to projections from several shops.

Fox News produced the earliest simply call in the Nevada caucus effects on Saturday, with anchor Brett Baier saying the network’s projection that Sanders will “win overwhelmingly” in the point out.

“Nevada breaking for Senator Bernie Sanders,” stated Baier. “The to start with contest in the west, even further cementing his guide more than Democratic rivals.”

“The Fox News Conclusion Desk identified as the race overwhelmingly for Bernie Sanders,” he stated, pointing out that they don’t know the correct figures or how next or 3rd location will split down. “But we do know that Bernie Sanders is likely to earn overwhelmingly in Nevada.”

UPDATE: As of seven: 30 p.m. EST, NBC News also termed the Nevada caucus for Sanders.

2ND UPDATE: As of 7: 49 p.m. EST, the Affiliated Push also identified as Nevada for Sanders.

Bernie Sanders wins Nevada’s Democratic presidential caucus. #APracecall at four: 47 p.m. PST. #Election2020 #NVcaucus — The Linked Push (@AP) February 23, 2020

A commanding acquire from Sanders in Nevada will come on the heels of amazing performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, and forward of the following key in South Carolina.

Here’s NBC’s breakdown of the vote in the Silver Point out, tallied with just four.2 percent of precincts reporting:

Sanders had 44.seven percent of the vote. Previous Vice President Joe experienced 19.5 %, when previous South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had 15.6 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had 11.8 p.c. Mike Bloomberg, who is surging in national polls but turned in a rocky debate functionality in Las Vegas this week, is skipping the initially 4 states and wasn’t on the ballot right here.

3rd UPDATE: As of 8: 11 p.m. EST, CNN called Nevada for Sanders.