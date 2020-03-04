[BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Wins California]

Sen. Bernie Sanders has gained the California Democratic primary, according to Fox Information and AP’s projections.

CNN has yet to contact the race in California, in which polls closed at 11 p.m. EST, even though they declared Sanders and early leader.

California is the most populous U.S. state and is home to 415 pledged delegates. It’s the greatest prize on Tremendous Tuesday, this means it is a significant gain for Sanders and his race for the Democratic nomination, on a night that was until finally now a enormous a single for rival Joe Biden.

In reality, California delivers just about three periods as numerous delegates as all initially four early-voting states mixed. The California major was moved up to Super Tuesday this 12 months, even with the party falling later in previous elections.

Sanders went into the California principal election with a 14.7 place lead in the point out, according to the RealClearPolitics polling ordinary. Biden was polling in second, Elizabeth Warren in third, and Mike Bloomberg in fourth.

FiveThirtyEight editor-in-main Nate Silver also expected an remarkable earn for Sanders prior to the California election, predicting the Senator would have a 76% possibility of winning.