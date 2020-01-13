Breaking: Chen EXO announces the bride’s wedding + pregnancy

Loading...

SM Entertainment has announced that Chen from EXO will marry.

Hello. This is SM Entertainment.

Chen has met someone precious to him and is going to get married. The bride is not a celebrity, and the wedding will take place in private with only their families present.

To respect the opinions of their families, the marriage and everything related to it will take place in private, so we ask fans and journalists to understand them.

Chen will continue to work hard as an artist.

We ask you to send Chen many blessings and celebratory messages.

Thank you.

An SM Entertainment source confirmed that Chen’s fiancée was pregnant. The source said, “It is true that Chen’s future bride is pregnant.”

Chen also personally wrote a letter to spread the word and said he was surprised at a blessing. Chen shared, “I talked to the agency and our members because I wanted to get the news out at least a little earlier, so I wouldn’t surprise you. Then a blessing came on my way. I am also surprised because I cannot do what I had planned with the agency and the members, but this blessing gave me more strength. “

Stay tuned for the full translation of Chen’s letter.

