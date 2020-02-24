[BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Identified Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault]

Harvey Weinstein was identified responsible of rape and sexual assault, and acquitted on other counts in his New York demo Monday.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul confronted five counts: predatory sexual assault, felony sexual assault in the 1st degree, predatory sexual assault, rape in the first diploma and rape in the third diploma.

He was discovered guilty of prison sexual act in the to start with diploma and rape in the third degree.

6 females testified that Weinstein sexually assaulted them, but the costs had been linked to two of them: Miriam Haley, who mentioned Weinstein forcibly performed oral intercourse on her in his Manhattan apartment in 2006, and Jessica Mann, who reported he raped her in a Manhattan hotel space in 2013.

Aside from the New York demo, Weinstein has also been charged with 2013 assaults on women in Los Angeles.

This story is breaking and will be updated…