[BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Observed Guilty on Two Charges of Rape and Sexual Assault]

Harvey Weinstein was uncovered guilty of rape and sexual assault, and acquitted on other counts in his New York trial Monday.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul confronted five counts: predatory sexual assault, prison sexual assault in the first degree, predatory sexual assault, rape in the very first degree and rape in the third diploma.

He was uncovered guilty of criminal sexual act in the 1st diploma and rape in the 3rd degree.

Aside from the New York trial, Weinstein has also been charged with 2013 attacks on women in Los Angeles.

