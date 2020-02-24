[BREAKING: Important South Carolina Democrat, Rep. James Clyburn, Will Reportedly Endorse Joe Biden in 2020 Race]

Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC) will reportedly endorse previous Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential main, supplying Biden a massive vote of self-assurance heading into that state’s essential most important on Saturday.

In accordance to Politico, Clyburn, the Dwelling Bulk Whip, is expected to announce his help for Biden on Wednesday, one particular working day after that state’s debate and three times prior to the most important. Clyburn functionality as some thing of a kingmaker in South Carolina politics and securing his endorsement is found as a crucial step in successful the state’s huge African-American base.

Clyburn experienced performed coy about his endorsement earlier on Sunday’s Meet the Press, telling host Chuck Todd only that he would be announcing his choice on Wednesday. His final decision to go with Biden is not accurately surprising the pair are longtime mates and colleagues in Congress. But his reluctance to weigh in on the 2020 race right up until now has forged some question on no matter whether he would make a surprise pick of a person else.

Previously the Democratic frontrunner, Biden has notably struggled in the 2020 race so considerably, stumbling to fourth and fifth-position finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire. He regained some momentum with a distant second-spot finish in Nevada on Saturday, but stands in danger of poorly shedding face in his “firewall” point out immediately after a recent CBS News/You Gov poll showed his the moment commanding lead in South Carolina dwindling to just five factors over the new frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

Clyburn’s endorsement could be the strengthen Biden requires to keep off a surging Sanders and enable him in the significant Super Tuesday major upcoming week.