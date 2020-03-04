[BREAKING: Mike Bloomberg Drops Out Soon after Tremendous Tuesday Flop]

Mike Bloomberg is dropping out of the 2020 race.

The billionaire former mayor of New York is suspending his marketing campaign immediately after a poor showing on Tremendous Tuesday — irrespective of blowing much more than 50 % a billion dollars on the race.

Bloomberg, very long heralded as a facts-driven billionaire, probably noticed the pathway forward for his campaign evaporate just after his rival average Joe Biden surged on Tuesday night, leaving him with a single victory: American Samoa.

In a assertion unveiled by his marketing campaign, Bloomberg endorsed Biden.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the exact same cause: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is distinct to me that staying in would make acquiring that objective a lot more hard,” he wrote. “I’ve often thought that defeating Donald Trump begins with uniting at the rear of the applicant with the greatest shot to do it. Immediately after yesterday’s vote, it is crystal clear that candidate is my mate and a fantastic American, Joe Biden.”

“I’ve experienced the probability to perform with Joe on people concerns in excess of the a long time, and Joe has fought for operating men and women his whole lifetime. Currently I am glad to endorse him – and I will get the job done to make him the upcoming President of the United States,” he additional.

This story is breaking and will be up to date.