[BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg Dropping Out of Presidential Race]

CNN is reporting that previous South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is suspending his presidential marketing campaign tonight.

Marketing campaign aide tells me Pete Buttigieg is suspending his campaign this evening. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 1, 2020

the former Mayor is returning to Indiana to deliver a speech in South Bend this evening, aide claims — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 1, 2020

A Buttigieg campaign aide has reportedly confirmed the information to CNN, as tweeted by Jake Tapper. CNN just reported the tale dwell on air times back.

The news appeared to arrive as a shock to CNN anchor Ana Cabrera and her friends this evening, previous presidential adviser David Gergen and political commentator and previous South Carolina Point out Consultant Bakari Sellers.

The two Gergen and Sellers experienced words and phrases of praise for Buttigieg, operating his very first nationwide marketing campaign, and also for two of his prime communications staffers, communications director Lis Smith and touring press secretary Nina Smith.

Gergen referred to as Buttigieg’s conclusion a “generous gesture” and named him “a vivid star for the future” of the Democratic Social gathering, owning operate a “good campaign,” and coming “a prolonged, prolonged way in a extremely quick time and genuinely stood for new civil rights in this region.”

Sellers disagreed with Gergen contacting Buttigieg the “future” of the Democratic Party, saying as an alternative that he seen him as “the right now of the Democratic Celebration.” Sellers also highlighted Buttigieg’s attempts to attain out to the African-American group and how it was “a monumental second in this region for civil rights to see a homosexual person and his partner on the entrance of [Time] journal.”

Lis Smith and Nina Smith also acquired kudos from Sellers, who identified as them “phenomenal people” for their work on Buttigieg’s campaign, which succeeded past most political observers’ expectations.

But in spite of profitable a slim victory in the Iowa caucuses, Buttigieg was unable to capitalize on that early achievement, partly owing to the delayed reporting of the Iowa outcomes and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar‘s sturdy discussion performance that boosted her in New Hampshire.

Following Buttigieg underperformed in the South Carolina main on Saturday, the looming Super Tuesday contests this coming 7 days had been seeking even a lot more uphill for him. Most commentators reacting to the news appeared in wide arrangement that Buttigieg leaving the race would advantage former Vice President Joe Biden.

Tapper posted some additional tweets just after 6: 30 pm ET, reporting that the marketing campaign aide who confirmed Buttigieg was ending his campaign was describing the candidate’s final decision as targeted on helping the Democrats place ahead the strongest achievable prospect towards Trump.

Citing earlier feedback by Buttigieg, Tapper concluded that he would not possible be throwing his help to former Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who Buttigieg has described as also severe to correctly make a coalition across the spectrum of Democrats, a lot fewer acquire over independent and average voters.

Buttigieg aide claims “he’s receiving out for the exact reason he acquired in: he thinks we have to have to defeat Donald Trump and that we will need to make confident we have the strongest applicant probable to do it.” And who may well that be?… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 1, 2020

two/ Perfectly in terms of who it is not, in his watch, retain in intellect that Buttigieg reported the night of the Nevada caucus: “I feel the greatest way to defeat Donald Trump…is to broaden and provoke the the vast majority that supports us on significant issues…. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March one, 2020

three/“… Sen. Sanders believes in an rigid, ideological revolution that leaves out most Democrats, not to mention most Us residents.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March one, 2020

This story is breaking information and has been current.