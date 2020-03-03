[BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg Formally Endorses Joe Biden]

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has formally endorsed Joe Biden for president.

“I am delighted to endorse and help Joe Biden,” Buttigieg announced in Dallas, Texas, flanked by the previous vice president. “We have to have a politics that is about decency… that’s what Joe Biden has been working towards his full lifestyle.”

Buttigieg dropped out final night time, adopted by Amy Klobuchar’s announcement currently. The Minnesota senator is anticipated to endorse Biden as effectively tonight in Dallas.

You can look at previously mentioned, by using MSNBC.