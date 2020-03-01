[BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg Suspending His Campaign Tonight]

CNN is reporting that previous South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is suspending his presidential campaign tonight.

Marketing campaign aide tells me Pete Buttigieg is suspending his campaign this evening. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 1, 2020

the former Mayor is returning to Indiana to deliver a speech in South Bend this evening, aide states — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March one, 2020

A Buttigieg campaign aide has reportedly verified the news to CNN, as tweeted by Jake Tapper. CNN just claimed the tale stay on air times ago.

Buttigieg is returning to South Bend to produce a speech to his supporters tonight at 8: 30 pm ET.

This tale is breaking news and may be up-to-date.