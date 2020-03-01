[BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg Suspending His Campaign Tonight]

Kay Koch
CNN is reporting that previous South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is suspending his presidential campaign tonight.

A Buttigieg campaign aide has reportedly verified the news to CNN, as tweeted by Jake Tapper. CNN just claimed the tale stay on air times ago.

Buttigieg is returning to South Bend to produce a speech to his supporters tonight at 8: 30 pm ET.

This tale is breaking news and may be up-to-date.