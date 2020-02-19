[BREAKING: Pop Smoke Useless At 20 Just after Deadly Dwelling Invasion Capturing + Nicki Minaj Reacts]

New York rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly useless. The hip-hop newcomer reportedly experienced his lifestyle taken from him pursuing a residence invasion theft.

Significant Facts: According to reports, a surprising fatal shooting went down at his home in California.

Pop Smoke, an up and coming rapper, was shot and killed Wednesday morning in what appears to be a house invasion robbery … TMZ has uncovered. The rapper was at a house in the Hollywood Hills at all around 4: 30 AM when 2 guys wearing hoodies and masks broke into a dwelling … this in accordance to regulation enforcement sources. We’re told the 2 men fired multiple photographs, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The men were being observed fleeing on foot. (TMZ)

#BREAKING: A male was shot and killed Wednesday early morning at a Hollywood Hills dwelling registered to “The Authentic Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her partner. TMZ studies the target is rapper Pop Smoke. https://t.co/fhTV0Uhjw9 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) February 19, 2020

Law enforcement have tried to nab at least one suspect.

TMZ reports that no suspects have been apprehended or determined. One gentleman was reportedly put in handcuffs but was unveiled soon after law enforcement determined he was not associated. It’s unclear if Pop Smoke understood the shooters. (Pop Lifestyle)

Young Money's Nicki Minaj has come forward to share her shock and disbelief.

Last night, Smoke tossed up his previous Instagram post displaying himself dwelling the lavish existence from Beverly Hills.