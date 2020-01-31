BREAKING: Senate decides not to include witnesses in impeachment proceedings against Trump, acquittal in the next step

TO UPDATE: The Senate rejected the idea of ​​witnesses in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump late Friday, but ensured his final acquittal.

But the senators were considering postponing the final vote on his fate until next week.

The vote on the admission of new witnesses was defeated 51: 49 in a party-wide vote.

Although the Democrats focused solely on hearing new testimony, the Republican majority surpassed these demands to make it the first impeachment process against the Senate without witnesses.

Even recent revelations by former national security adviser John Bolton on Friday have not influenced the GOP senators, saying they heard enough.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senators who acquit President Donald Trump and want to stop calling witnesses do not necessarily tolerate his actions.

That was the distinction Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee had made.

He says he needs no further evidence of whether Trump did what he was accused of. But he says