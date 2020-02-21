U.S. officials reportedly educated 2020 Democratic presidential applicant Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) that Russia is trying to assist his campaign.

According to the Washington Write-up, which cited “people familiar with the subject,” officials also knowledgeable President Donald Trump — who, like Sanders, was explained to this 7 days that Russia is trying to support his marketing campaign — and “lawmakers on Capitol Hill.”

In response to the news, Sanders explained to the Washington Put up, “I never care, frankly, who Putin needs to be president… My concept to Putin is clear: continue to be out of American elections, and as president I will make positive that you do.”

“In 2016, Russia employed internet propaganda to sow division in our region, and my understanding is that they are undertaking it again in 2020,” he ongoing. “Some of the ugly things on the internet attributed to our marketing campaign may properly not be coming from serious supporters.”

The New York Moments noted on Thursday that President Trump was remaining angered immediately after intelligence officers advised members of the Property that Russia was interfering on his behalf.

The condition led President Trump to “berate” outgoing Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, simply because he reportedly feared “Democrats would use it from him.”