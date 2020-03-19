Breast cancer survivor and single mom of 6 dies from coronavirus in Wash.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 11:27 AM PDT / Current: Mar 19, 2020 / 11:29 AM PDT

EVERETT, Wash. (KOMO/CNN) – A solitary mother of 6 from Washington condition is being remembered by pals and loved ones soon after she lost her lifetime to the novel coronavirus at the age of 42.

Sundee Rutter beat phase 4 breast cancer, and she also shed her husband yrs ago, according to KOMO. She worked difficult to supply for her little ones.

It was a life of beating the odds only to be finished by COVID-19 at age 42.

“We’re quite devastated she beat cancer and dropped the battle to Coronavirus? It is just ridiculous,” mentioned Jessica Harris, Rutter’s greatest good friend of 30 many years.

Rutter’s spouse and children stated two weeks back that she went to the clinic but was sent back again house. A number of times later on, household customers reported she had a fever and issues breathing, so her son took her back again to a healthcare facility, and she was admitted.

Soon after a 7 days of battling, she died Monday.

“I want folks to seriously know it is not just the elderly persons,” Harris mentioned. “It’s any individual and absolutely everyone who have compromised immune systems that are at threat.”

Her oldest son, 24, is now stepping up to choose treatment of the spouse and children soon after he graduates from university to honor his mother’s legacy.

