BREC featuring virtual excursions while parks near for virus outbreak

BATON ROUGE- Magnolia Mound Plantation might be shut to the general public for a although, but BREC is supplying an in-depth tour of the grounds from the convenience of your possess quarantine.

The online video is just a person of many that BREC is putting jointly for their new site, “refresh.”

“We came up with it just for this circumstance,” reported BREC spokesperson Cheryl Michelet.

Although destinations like Magnolia Mound and the zoo are shut, BREC however needs the community to get pleasure from them.

“We considered we would do a video page which would consider people into locations they cannot go to proper now,” reported Michelet.

The web site features films for kids and grownups that are equally educational and a excellent way to devote time when you might be trapped inside of.

“Like animal encounters at the zoo or Bluebonnet Swamp, we have a BREC on-the-go worker who gave us some effortless workouts people can do. A single of our recreation folks even spelled out how to create a fort.”

BREC states they have tons a lot more videos prepared, as its not selected how prolonged the parks will be closed.

“We’re likely to hold it likely for as lengthy as we want to, as extended as persons are indoors, and if it will become a popular factor, we are all set to do a lot of video. We’re just ramping up on the swift movies we can publish to this website now.”

You can find all these video clips at www.brec.org/refresh, and however the zoo and Magnolia Mound are closed, BREC’s out of doors parks are nevertheless open up to the general public.