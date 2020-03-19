Breitbart argues against coronavirus supporters because trans people exist

Ed Martin disagrees with the idea of ​​coronavirus emergency services (YouTube / theDoveTV)

A guest on Breitbart News Tonight used the presence of trans people to deny the idea of ​​funding for those affected by the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the right-wing radio discusses implementing government-sponsored programs in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Ed Martin, President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles served as a guest and co-host with the Republican leader, Larry Bucshon of Indiana.

Martin urged Buschon not to cover any needed services for those in need because the “losers” may ask for money.

“Here’s what I told him today: If the answer is, ‘We’re going to send you $ 1, 000 because times are hard,’ every American Democrat can tell you that every time in America it’s hard.

“We have, ‘Transgenders need $ 1, 000 a month because that’s hard.'”

Martin used the term “hyphenated American” to refer to any of the minority cultures, which he regarded as “inclusive” as an essential resource.

All segments of the American economy are shutting down jobs because of the coronavirus, threatening to destroy businesses and take millions of people out of work.

Martin said if Trump were to provide financial assistance to the world’s poorest people, he would have to make sure that such measures were short-lived, because “Social Security and Medicare and many other things began as small programs and became more relevant”.

Buschon agreed with Martin and said it was important not to set up “a long-term plan in the face of problems,” adding that he thought “many people on the Republican side would agree” with him.

Among other things, Martin had previously been removed from his role of helping CNN in 2018 after calling two African American visitors “black racists”.

Breitbart News Tonight’s most controversial video was taken by Right Wing Watch, a campaign dedicated to watching activists fighting for their right-wing activists to see what they are doing.