Brendan Rodgers claims three Leicester gamers have revealed indications of coronavirus

A few Leicester players have proven indications of the coronavirus and have been kept away from the squad, supervisor Brendan Rodgers has mentioned.

The Foxes are scheduled to confront Watford at Vicarage Street in the Leading League in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

Rodgers explained at his pre-match press conference on Thursday: “We’ve experienced a few gamers that have demonstrated symptoms and symptoms (of coronavirus).

“We’ve followed procedure and they have been stored away at this moment from the rest of the squad and then we’ll see how that develops.”

Rodgers explained it related to three players, and when asked if any would be unavailable at the weekend, he stated: “We have to hold out and see, and it’s getting that agility to react.

“Because this is about wellness. This is much more than soccer, this is players and their people and youngsters, so any risks that are there for their wellbeing and everybody else’s, we have to mitigate in opposition to that.

“So the couple of gamers who have revealed the symptoms, we’ve certainly self-isolated them if you want to say that, and then we’ll see how that develops in excess of the subsequent pair of times.”