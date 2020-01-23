Brendan Rodgers informs Jamie Vardy of his positive injuries after the Leicester striker knocked out against West Ham

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers cooled fears of Jamie Vardy after the striker failed to beat West Ham 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Vardy left the field and became the last injured Premier League striker after being hit by Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham.

Vardy got out early at King Power

“Fortunately, it wasn’t his Achilles tendon. It was just a sensation in his glute,” Rodgers told talkSPORT.

“We’ll see how it will be in the next day or two, but luckily it doesn’t look too serious.”

And it could also be good news for England if there is an international comeback for the Foxes striker.

The three lions are sweating at the fitness of Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford before Euro 2020, with both strikers having to wait at least three months.

Vardy retired from England in 2018, but Gareth Southgate has not yet closed the door to a return of the Leicester man, who is currently the Premier League top scorer.

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham also suffered an injury in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal, and Southgate has little striker to take the lead for England in preparation for this year’s summer tournament with friendly games against Italy and Denmark in March.

Southampton striker Danny Ings could be called on considering his youngest form, while Southgate may also be tempted by Manchester United’s teenager Mason Greenwood.