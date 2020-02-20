[brendan-rodgers-insists-leicester-city-have-produced-no-techniques-for-liverpool-midfielder-adam-lallana]

Leicester have not designed any techniques for Adam Lallana, according to supervisor Brendan Rodgers.

The Liverpool midfielder is out of deal at the stop of the year and experiences recommended the Foxes experienced been in contact with his representatives.

Getty Photos – Getty Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will be out of agreement this summertime

Rodgers insisted that no get in touch with experienced been produced for the player, who signed for the Reds for £25million from Southampton in 2014 when he was supervisor there.

“I’ve found a great deal of things around Adam and that we have approached Liverpool and what not, which naturally is not the circumstance,” he reported.

“But Adam is a fantastic participant and not only that he’s obtained a good mindset.

“When I took him into Liverpool he was unfortunate early on with accidents, but he confirmed when he’s healthy and obtainable he’s a wonderful participant.

“He’s at the phase of his contract where by he will have alternatives I’m positive.

“But definitely what’s been put out there over these very last few days, it’s not the circumstance.”

Getty Photos – Getty Brendan Rodgers was Liverpool supervisor when they signed Lallana

Lallana has made just 19 appearances for Liverpool this season and is established to depart the club at the end of the recent marketing campaign.

The 31-yr-aged was a crucial member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad when the German originally took more than at Anfield but has been hampered by accidents more than the previous two seasons.