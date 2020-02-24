[brent-thug-who-violently-attacked-law-enforcement-officers-in-pub-car-or-truck-park-avoids-jail]

We will use your e mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivacy Seefor facts of your details protection legal rights Invalid E mail

A Brent thug who violently attacked two police officers in a pub car park has avoided jail.

Tarik Dawkins-Coke was noticed by law enforcement sitting by itself in a motor vehicle in The Beehive vehicle park, on Brentford Substantial Street, on Oct 22 very last calendar year.

Officers approached the vehicle and allegedly discovered Dawkins-Coke consider and conceal an item, thought to be drugs.

The 24-12 months-outdated, of Victoria Street, Brent, was detained and searched but “started to violently resist officers”.

Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court read Dawkins-Coke attacked the two law enforcement officers, who called for again up as they struggled to detain the gentleman.

PAVA spray was used in purchase to subdue Dawkins-Coke and he was eventually detained in a close by alleyway.

He was arrested for assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing a drug research.

Dawkins-Coke pleaded not guilty to the offences at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court docket on January 29, but was identified responsible on February 11.

He averted jail and was instructed to shell out £150 compensation to the victims, and requested to dress in an electronic tag for two months as part of a neighborhood order.

Inspector Dan Thompson, aspect of Procedure Wolverine, which was introduced in November 2018 to tackle violent criminal offense and observe down needed offenders in Hillingdon, Hounslow and Ealing, claimed: “This is a different great instance of the proactive policing which Procedure Wolverine do, day in, working day out, in get to retain our communities safe.

“Dawkins-Coke assaulted two of my colleagues who were being basically doing their work opportunities, a position which we do in purchase to stop crime and secure the public.

“We place ourselves in harm’s way and do not shrink from our responsibilities when faced with hurt or threats. We are absolutely identified to just take the fight to the criminals and keep them on the again foot.”

